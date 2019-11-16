PISCATAWAY, N.J. – The Rutgers Scarlet Knights football team suffered their eighth loss of the season on Saturday when the No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes came to town. Despite the Scarlet Knights showing a little bit of fight in the first half, the defense couldn’t stop the OSU offense at all, as the Buckeyes went on to win 56-21. Here is a quick look at today’s game. BOX SCORE:

RUTGERS PLAYER OF THE GAME: RUNNING BACK ISAIH PACHECO THE SKINNY: Although you might’ve been able to give this award to punter Adam Korsak, Pacheco deserved it just a little more. Not only did he run hard on every single play, but Pacheco also scored the lone touchdown of the day for the Scarlet Knights on a 25+ yard running play. He was clearly the best player on the field today for the Scarlet Knights.

RFOOTBALL PLAY OF THE GAME: Running Back Isaih Pacheco takes in from 26 yards out for the Scarlet Knights touchdown. UP NEXT: Next Saturday, the Rutgers Scarlet Knights will welcome the Michigan State Spartans to town for the teams final home game of the season. The game will be televised on FS1 (Fox Sports One) and will take place at Noon EST. More to come...