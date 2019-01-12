INSTANT RECAP: Minnesota beats Rutgers, 88-70
PISCATAWAY, N.J. – The Rutgers Scarlet Knights men’s basketball suffered a big loss this afternoon as the Scarlet Knights lost to the Minnesota Golden Gophers by a final score of 88-70. Below is a closer look inside today’s loss.
THE GOOD - SHOOTING
Despite some poor shooting performances from Doorson and Thiam, the team as a whole had a pretty solid day shooting the ball. In today’s game the Scarlet Knights shot 41.8% from the field and were led by Geo Baker and Myles Johnson who both finished with 13 points each.
THE BAD - DEFENSE
The Scarlet Knights lacked any type of defensive effort today as they let the Golden Gophers shooting 50% on the day. Minnesota also finished with four players in double digits, including Amir Coffey who finished with 29 points on the day. Overall the Scarlet Knights
GAME BALL - MYLES JOHNSON
The Rutgers redshirt freshman finished with a career high 13 points today. Along with a career high in points, Johnson also had eight rebounds and two assists to add to his big night.
UP NEXT: Next Tuesday, the Rutgers Scarlet Knights will travel to the midwest to take on Purdue for a 7pm EST matchup.
