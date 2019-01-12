PISCATAWAY, N.J. – The Rutgers Scarlet Knights men’s basketball suffered a big loss this afternoon as the Scarlet Knights lost to the Minnesota Golden Gophers by a final score of 88-70. Below is a closer look inside today’s loss.

THE GOOD - SHOOTING

Despite some poor shooting performances from Doorson and Thiam, the team as a whole had a pretty solid day shooting the ball. In today’s game the Scarlet Knights shot 41.8% from the field and were led by Geo Baker and Myles Johnson who both finished with 13 points each.

THE BAD - DEFENSE



The Scarlet Knights lacked any type of defensive effort today as they let the Golden Gophers shooting 50% on the day. Minnesota also finished with four players in double digits, including Amir Coffey who finished with 29 points on the day. Overall the Scarlet Knights