PISCATAWAY, N.J. – Yes, there was indeed a basketball game, and the Rutgers men's hoops team defeated NJIT on Tuesday evening, 85-58, at the Rutgers Athletic Center. Rutgers used a 21-4 run to close the first half and held serve from there in the final 20 minutes of action after the break. Check out some happenings from the game. Stay tuned for more. Not a premium subscriber? Check out our two holiday promos to either get a FREE $50 gift card to the Rivals Shop or a FREE $75 Adidas gift card -- CLICK HERE FOR MORE!!

THE GOOD — DEFENDING COOKS/PAINT PROWESS/TRANSITION O NJIT guard Zach Cooks entered the game averaging 25.5 points-per-game, which was fifth nationally, but Rutgers was able to control the 5-foot-9, 155-pounder with its size. Cooks had just two points on 1-of-6 shooting in the first half and finished with an inconsistent 10 for the game. Speaking of size, Rutgers also did work in the paint offensively. The Scarlet Knights netted 50 points in the paint and out-rebounded the Highlanders, 39-25, including eight boards on the offensive glass. The Scarlet Knights also did a nice job in transition converting 10 points. A number of all-oops were thrown down. THE BAD — CALEB MCCONNELL GETS A TECH/ FT SHOOTING With 18:04 left in the game, McConnell was hit a technical foul. It's the second tech of the season for him. Rutgers shot well from the floor, but finished just 59 percent from the foul line making 10 shots from the charity stripe on 17 attempts. Not much else went really poorly for Rutgers, though it needs some production for its bench as the season goes along.

.@RutgersMBB is getting out on the break in the second half, and it's leading to some explosive buckets: pic.twitter.com/hW2XvfVfxE — Rutgers On BTN (@RutgersOnBTN) November 27, 2019