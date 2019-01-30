PISCATAWAY, N.J. – The Rutgers men’s basketball team secured its second winning streak of the season tonight with a victory over Indiana. The Scarlet Knights were able to down the Hoosiers by a final score of 66-58 inside the RAC on Wednesday night. Here is a closer look inside Rutgers latest win.

THE GOOD - THE RUTGERS DEFENSE Man this team can be fun to watch when they put out a defensive effort like they did tonight. The Scarlet Knights defense as a whole was able to hold the Hoosiers to just 58 total points, which is almost 15 points below their season average of 72.8ppg. Not to mention Indiana was held scoreless from the 3:58 mark in the first half all the way until the 14:29 mark in the second. This Steve Pikiell infused defense has proven time and time again that the Scarlet Knights could keep up with the best of them.

THE BAD - EARLY GAME STRUGGLES The Scarlet Knights came out a little sluggish today against the Hoosiers, shooting 4-of-14 (28.5%) throughout the first 15+ minutes of the game. It was a little bit of a combined effort as guys like Montez Mathis went 0-of-5, McConnell went 1-of-4 over that stretch. If Rutgers can manage play the way they did late in the first half and into the early second throughout the whole game, this team could make some noise over the next couple of weeks.

So much @RutgersMBB's Eugene Omoruyi the last few minutes. pic.twitter.com/0kau7RVhJf — Rutgers On BTN (@RutgersOnBTN) January 31, 2019

PLAYER OF THE GAME - EUGENE OMORUYI When Eugene Omoruyi is healthy, he can compete with just about anybody in this conference, dare I even say the nation. In his first start back since his knee injury three weeks ago, Omoruyi managed to finish today adding yet another double-double (14pts, 10rebs) to his resume. UP NEXT: On Saturday, the Rutgers Scarlet Knights will head out to the Midwest to take on the Ohio State Buckeyes in yet another conference matchup. That game will take place at Noon EST.

