Rutgers got its revenge against an old Big East rival as it picked up its first-ever win against Miami 31-24 in the Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl.

Despite a hot start from Rutgers (7-6, 3-6 Big Ten) in which it outgained Miami 147-6 and took a 14-0 lead with 7:37 remaining in the first half, the Hurricanes (7-6, 3-5 ACC) found their footing as the game wore on and scored 17 unanswered points to take a 17-14 lead with 10:33 left in the third quarter.

The Scarlet Knights responded in a big way though when Trevor Yeboah-Kodie blocked a punt at Miami's one-yard line that Timmy Ward recovered in the end zone to give Rutgers a 21-17 lead with 5:06 left in the third quarter.

Kyle Monangai also left his mark on this game as he opened the fourth quarter with three straight runs, including a 40-yarder, to set Rutgers up at the one-yard line. Two plays later, the Scarlet Knights shoved Gavin Wimsatt into the end zone to take a 28-17 lead with 11:51 left.

Jai Patel added a 35-yard field goal to give Rutgers a 31-17 lead with 2:35 remaining.

The win did not come easy for Rutgers though as Jacurri Brown ran in a one-yard touchdown to make it a 31-24 game with 27 seconds remaining followed by an onside kick recovery by the Hurricanes. However, Rutgers' defense was able to shut the door four plays later with a turnover on downs.

The Scarlet Knights finished the day with 292 total yards with 208 coming on the ground. Monangai led the way with 25 carries for 163 yards and one touchdown while Samuel Brown V had 10 carries for 38 yards. Wimsatt also went 7-for-15 for 84 yards with two rushing touchdowns.

Despite coming away with the loss, Brown went 20-for-31 for 181 yards, one touchdown, and one interception and led Miami rushing with 15 carries for 57 yards and two scores. Xavier Restrepo recorded 11 receptions for 99 yards and one touchdown while Isaiah Horton had five catches for 54 yards.

Miami nearly cut it to a 14-13 game on a touchdown pass from Brown to Restrepo with four seconds left in the first half but, following a review, the catch was deemed out of bounds so the Hurricanes opted for a 35-yard field goal to go into the tunnel down 14-10. Miami finished the second quarter outgaining Rutgers 104-55 with 60 yards coming through the air and 44 on the ground.

The Scarlet Knights were also haunted by penalties in the second quarter, accumulating three personal fouls that cost them 45 yards.

Monangai tallied 15 carries for 69 yards and a score in the first half while Wimsatt went 6-for-10 for 78 yards and one rushing touchdown.

It was hard to ask for a better opening quarter from Rutgers as it outgained Miami 115-5 and led 7-0 following a 13-play, 75-yard drive to start the game. The Scarlet Knights finished the quarter with 82 yards on the ground and ran the ball 15 times on 19 plays.

Miami made up for its slow start though with a nine-play, 75-yard drive capped off by a seven-yard rushing touchdown from Brown to make it a 14-7 game with 3:19 left in the half.