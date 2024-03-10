On a day when Rutgers honored its seniors, it dropped a tough one to Ohio State 73-51 at Jersey Mike's Arena.

Rutgers (15-16, 7-13 Big Ten) could not overcome its poor offensive display as it finished the day shooting just 27 percent from the field (4-for-18 from three) and 17-for-28 from the free-throw line.

Rutgers spent much of the game playing catch-up after starting 0-for-11 from the floor, but cut it to a 36-33 game with 15:44 remaining in the second half. Ohio State responded with an 8-0 run though to take an 11-point lead with 14:04 left.

Things went from bad to worse for the Scarlet Knights when the Buckeyes used a 6-0 run to balloon its lead to 52-35 with 9:09 remaining. They also went 9:47 without a field goal before Jeremiah Williams' jumper made it 58-39 with seven minutes left.

Aundre Hyatt led Rutgers with 11 points and four rebounds while Cliff Omoruyi had 10 points and seven rebounds.

Ohio State (19-12, 9-11 Big Ten) finished shooting 50 percent from the field (9-for-20 from three), led by Rodd Gayle Jr. with 14 points and five rebounds. The Buckeyes also went 15-for-19 from the free-throw line.

Bruce Thornton contributed 11 points, six assists, and five rebounds for Ohio State while Jamison Battle and Felix Okpara pitched in 10 points apiece. Okpara also had eight rebounds.

It was a tough first half offensively for Rutgers as it shot 9-for-29 from the floor, but hung around behind strong defense to go into halftime trailing 30-28. Hyatt led the way with eight points and three rebounds.

The Scarlet Knights held Ohio State to just nine field goals in the opening half (9-for-22) while forcing nine turnovers resulting in 10 points. Thornton and Okpara each tallied six points while Okpara pulled down seven rebounds.

Despite the slow start for both sides, they combined to go 16-for-21 from the free-throw line with both sides sinking eight shots.