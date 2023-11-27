It was a dominant effort from Rutgers Basketball as it defeated in-state rival St. Peter's 71-40 to capture its fifth straight win.

The Scarlet Knights (5-1) swarmed St. Peter's (1-4) all game long defensively as they forced the Peacocks into 23 turnovers and turned them into 25 points. The Scarlet Knights also limited the Peacocks to just 24 percent from the floor and 16 percent from three.

After entering halftime up 27-17, Rutgers continued applying pressure and broke the game open with 11:31 remaining by taking a 49-24 lead following a 3-pointer from Aundre Hyatt. The basket capped off an 8-0 run for the Scarlet Knights. Rutgers also took control of the contest early in the second half, using a 13-4 run to take a 40-21 lead with 16:14 left.

Rutgers played complimentary basketball as it finished shooting 38 percent from the field, led by Noah Fernandes who had 19 points on 5-for-9 shooting. He also went 9-for-9 from the free-throw line. Cliff Omoruyi tallied 17 points and eight rebounds while Derek Simpson notched 10 points. Hyatt had eight points and six rebounds. Gavin Griffiths also finished with six points, including a 3-pointer that gave Rutgers a 52-26 lead with 10:14 remaining.

It was a tough start for both sides offensively to start the game as they went nearly four minutes without scoring a point. Simpson broke Rutgers' scoring drought 4:15 into the game with a layup to tie the game at two. Simpson led the way with eight points on 3-for-8 shooting. Cliff Omoruyi added seven points on 3-for-7 shooting.

Rutgers finished the half shooting 37 percent from the floor and stifled St. Peter's with its defense, forcing 11 turnovers and turning them into 13 points. The Scarlet Knights also held the Peacocks to 23 percent from the floor and 14 percent from three.

The Scarlet Knights used a 7-0 run to take an 18-9 lead with 8:17 remaining in the first half, but St. Peter's fought back to make it a 20-15 game with 4:03 left. However, the Peacocks had a tough time finishing the half as they shot one for their last nine and were held scoreless for the final 2:10.