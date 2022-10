Rutgers Basketball secured their first victory of the 2022-23 season.....sort of as they defeated Fairfield in an exhibition match inside of Jersey Mike's Arena today by a final score of 78-65.

To no surprise the Scarlet Knights were led in scoring by one of the Big Ten's best big men in Clifford Omoruyi who led all scorers with 19pts total. He also contributed nine rebounds, two assists and two blocks. Along with Omoruyi, Rutgers also got solid contributions from Mawot Mag, Aundre Hyatt and Derek Simpson who combined for 40 points between the trio.

The only down side from today's game was that the Scarlet Knights struggled a bit on defense as they gave up 65 points on 40.7% from the field and 40.7% from three point land as well. However end of the day it was an exhibition, so you can't read too much into this one, but let's see how the team looks next week when the games start to count.