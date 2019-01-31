Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-01-31 19:41:06 -0600') }} basketball Edit

INSIDE THE NUMBERS: Rutgers Hoops victory against Indiana

Lwvxe1v2iduvkwf0s2km
Noah K. Murray - USA Today Sports
Richard Schnyderite • TheKnightReport.net
@RichieSRivals
Publisher

With The Knight Report's new partnership with Synergy Sports we're now able to break down Scarlet Knight's basketball games like no one ever has before.Here is our first sample of what our partners...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}