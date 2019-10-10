Inside The Numbers: Rutgers Football versus Indiana Hoosiers
The Rutgers Scarlet Knights offense struggled again this weekend as the offense had trouble getting just about anything going against Maryland. While redshirt freshman QB Johnny Langan didn't look ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news