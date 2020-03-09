News More News
Inside The Banks: Wrapping up a big visit week

Alex Gleitman • TheKnightReport
Staff Writer
@alexgleitman

It was a big week for Rutgers football recruiting, as the staff hosted a ton of talent all week, starting with Tuesday March 3 for spring practice and filtering into the weekend, where the staff held a Junior Day for 2021 prospects on Saturday, with another one-day event for 2022 and 2023 prospects (called CHOP 22/23) on Sunday.

In this week's "Inside The Banks", we break down how some of those visits went, where Rutgers stands with some of their top targets, and other buzz/scoop we're hearing coming out of the Hale Center from the week that was.

