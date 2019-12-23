Rutgers had an excellent finish to their recruiting class for Early Signing Day, inking 17 high school seniors to national letters of intent, and securing commitments from 2 transfers.

But Greg Schiano and the Scarlet Knights aren't done quite yet. They still have a number of targets on the board that the hope to sign in February, not to mention a number of other transfer targets.

So what comes next for Rutgers on the recruiting trail? Find out Inside The Banks.