TheKnightReport - Inside The Banks: What If - Ohio State? Presented by The Scarlet Spotlight

Rutgers travels to Columbus this weekend to take on Ohio State in a primetime match-up in week three of the Big Ten season.

It's somewhat of a homecoming for RU head coach Greg Schiano, who spent three seasons with the Buckeyes as defensive coordinator and secondary coach from 2016-2018. While a part of good friend Urban Meyer's staff, Schiano recruited many of the members on OSU's current roster, including many of the athletes who will have an impact in the outcome of Saturday's contest.

Today, in this week's Inside The Banks, we take a look at the Buckeyes' current roster and play a hypothetical "what if" game as to whether Schiano would have had a shot to recruit those select players to Rutgers if he was the head coach in Piscataway at the time.