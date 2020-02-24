The month of February was a dead period for FBS football, but with March 1 coming up this weekend, expect to see coaches hitting the trail hard, and programs hosting many prospects in the near future.

Rutgers will be hosting a number of their top targets on their board in the coming weeks, as they continue to try and turn the program around in short order.

In this edition of “Inside The Banks” we look at a few prospects who should be in Piscataway soon, as well as RU’s chance at bringing them into the fold.