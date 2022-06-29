Inside The Banks: Updated 2023 Class Outlook - Offense

Hosted by RU alumni Danny Breslauer and Jon Newman, the show looks to provide Scarlet Knights fans — and those interested in Rutgers sports — with a unique analysis of the athletic department and its programs. Check in on New Jersey’s state university’s college sports and follow its journey in the Big Ten Conference.

Inside the Banks is now presented by The Scarlet Spotlight Podcast and for those not familiar, The Scarlet Spotlight is the preeminent podcast for all topics related to Rutgers University Athletics.

June is just about over and Rutgers has finished all of the scrambling that goes on in shuttling prospects in and out of official visits, not to mention the multiple camps they hosted this month. Yes, prospects can take official visits again come the end of July and in the fall, but the "mad rush" is now over.

With that said, in this week's Inside The Banks presented by The Scarlet Spotlight Podcast, we take a look at what Rutgers' 2023 recruiting class on offense (defense next week) could look like now that camp and visit season is ultimately behind us.