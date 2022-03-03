Inside The Banks: Tri-State Trend Report
Inside the Banks is now presented by The Scarlet Spotlight Podcast and for those not familiar, The Scarlet Spotlight is the preeminent podcast for all topics related to Rutgers University Athletics.
Hosted by RU alumni Danny Breslauer and Jon Newman, the show looks to provide Scarlet Knights fans — and those interested in Rutgers sports — with a unique analysis of the athletic department and its programs. Check in on New Jersey’s state university’s college sports and follow its journey in the Big Ten Conference.
The dead period has ended and recruits are now free to take recruiting visits once again, meaning that Rutgers #CHOP23 class should start to see movement again soon.While the Knights are certainly open to finding prospects anywhere in the country, one of their strongest bases is historically the Tri-State area with New Jersey, New York, and Connecticut.In today's Inside The Banks presented by The Scarlet Spotlight Podcast, we take a look at some of the Tri-State areas top uncommitted prospects and how RU is trending with each of them.
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news