Inside The Banks: Trending Up with Three Midwest Prospects
Recruiting the state of New Jersey and the Northeast region will always be a priority for Rutgers, but a number of staff members have been using relationships elsewhere across the country in succes...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news