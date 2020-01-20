It was a big weekend in the world of Rutgers recruiting for both the present and the future of the program.

In the immediate, Rutgers picked up commitments from a trio of transfers in defensive lineman Ireland Burke (Boston College), wide receiver Aron Cruickshank (Wisconsin), and Michael Dwumfour (Michigan), and also hosted a another transfer candidate and a couple who were previously signed.

Looking at the future, the staff welcomed in a number of underclassmen who wanted to check out the "new Rutgers" and also watched the basketball team go on to another victory.

Today in this edition of "Inside The Banks", we take a look at the big recruiting weekend that was for Greg Schiano and his staff.