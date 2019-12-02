He loves me, he loves me not. He loves me, he loves me not. He loves me, he loves me not. He loves me!

Last week in “Inside The Banks”, we discussed the fallout of Greg Schiano and Rutgers not being able to come to an agreement. After a crazy turn of events, Schiano is now the coach of the Scarlet Knights again, which means good things are coming for the program.

In today’s edition of ITB, we look at what happens now with Schiano hired, as well as two prospects that very well could choose to stay home with the boss man back in charge again.