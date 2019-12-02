News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-12-02 08:57:44 -0600') }} football Edit

Inside The Banks: The Schiano Impact

Alex Gleitman • TheKnightReport
@alexgleitman
Staff Writer

He loves me, he loves me not. He loves me, he loves me not. He loves me, he loves me not. He loves me!

Last week in “Inside The Banks”, we discussed the fallout of Greg Schiano and Rutgers not being able to come to an agreement. After a crazy turn of events, Schiano is now the coach of the Scarlet Knights again, which means good things are coming for the program.

In today’s edition of ITB, we look at what happens now with Schiano hired, as well as two prospects that very well could choose to stay home with the boss man back in charge again.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}