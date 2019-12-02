Inside The Banks: The Schiano Impact
He loves me, he loves me not. He loves me, he loves me not. He loves me, he loves me not. He loves me!
Last week in “Inside The Banks”, we discussed the fallout of Greg Schiano and Rutgers not being able to come to an agreement. After a crazy turn of events, Schiano is now the coach of the Scarlet Knights again, which means good things are coming for the program.
In today’s edition of ITB, we look at what happens now with Schiano hired, as well as two prospects that very well could choose to stay home with the boss man back in charge again.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news