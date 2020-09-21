In last week's Inside The Banks, we took a look at the 2021 class on offense and how things would finish out. This week we were supposed to look at the defense, but we'll delay that another week, as the Big Ten is back and so s Rutgers football.

Instead, this week, we'll take a look at RU's new eight game schedule and how it could play out for the Scarlet Knights. Which games are winnable? Which games are going to be tough? Which games are toss-ups? Find out in this week's Inside The Banks.