TheKnightReport - INSIDE THE BANKS: Taking a look at some of the potential local targets

With the recruiting dead period extended through at least August 31 and Rutgers already having 20 verbal commitments in their class, things are somewhat slow “On The Banks” when it comes to the trail at the moment.

While activity won’t pick up much until visits can happen again (if they can in 2020) and football is back, there are still some storylines that we’re following here at The Knight Report.

In this week’s edition of Inside The Banks, we take a look at where things stand between RU and a local 2021 offensive line prospect, dive a bit deeper into a recent 2021 offer, and provide some scoop on a possible 2022 offer who could be on the move.