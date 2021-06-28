Inside The Banks: Sydir Mitchell visits, RU hits HR with commit visits
Inside the banks is now presented by The Scarlet Spotlight Podcast and for those not familiar, The Scarlet Spotlight is the preeminent podcast for all topics related to Rutgers University Athletics.
Hosted by RU alumni Danny Breslauer and Jon Newman, the show looks to provide Scarlet Knights fans — and those interested in Rutgers sports — with a unique analysis of the athletic department and its programs. Check in on New Jersey’s state university’s college sports and follow its journey in the Big Ten Conference.
FREE RUTGERS RIVALS PREMIUM UNTIL AUGUST 1ST — CLICK HERE
It was another busy week of recruiting for the Rutgers staff, as they hosted a pair of camps, a number of top underclassmen, and most of their 2022 commitments for official visits.
In today's Inside The Banks presented by The Scarlet Spotlight Podcast, we take a look at how the visit of big time 2023 target Sydir Mitchell went, as well as share some of what we're hearing in regards to why Rutgers did a great job on the weekend.
FREE RUTGERS RIVALS PREMIUM UNTIL AUGUST 1ST — CLICK HERE
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news