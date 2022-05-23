Inside The Banks: Schiano Getting The Spatula Ready On A DB Target?

Hosted by RU alumni Danny Breslauer and Jon Newman, the show looks to provide Scarlet Knights fans — and those interested in Rutgers sports — with a unique analysis of the athletic department and its programs. Check in on New Jersey’s state university’s college sports and follow its journey in the Big Ten Conference.

Inside the Banks is now presented by The Scarlet Spotlight Podcast and for those not familiar, The Scarlet Spotlight is the preeminent podcast for all topics related to Rutgers University Athletics.

Rutgers' 2023 recruiting efforts have been developing slowly, but things are about to speed up with June coming. Official visits and camp sessions will be in full swing at the turn of the month, meaning RU will get some key targets on campus to try and woo them to come to Piscataway, or get a closer look at their skill set/character to see if they think they are strong fits for the program.

In this edition of Inside The Banks presented by The Scarlet Spotlight Podcast, I take a look at a defensive back target who will be on campus this month, and who Rutgers has a shot to flip from a former Big East rival.