Things are moving fast and furiously when it comes to the Rutgers head coaching search, and the latest name to generate a ton of buzz is a familiar one: Greg Schiano.

The Knight Report has been saying for at least a month now that the job is Schiano’s “to lose”, as reports we’ve gotten are that he had ultimately been told the job was his if he wants it.

It appears that the former Scarlet Knights head coach and the program are moving closer to a reunion. What is the latest we’re hearing? If Schiano is the guy, how will that impact recruiting?

