News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-11-05 07:06:13 -0600') }} football Edit

Inside The Banks: Schiano coming?

Alex Gleitman • TheKnightReport
@alexgleitman
Staff Writer

Things are moving fast and furiously when it comes to the Rutgers head coaching search, and the latest name to generate a ton of buzz is a familiar one: Greg Schiano.

The Knight Report has been saying for at least a month now that the job is Schiano’s “to lose”, as reports we’ve gotten are that he had ultimately been told the job was his if he wants it.

It appears that the former Scarlet Knights head coach and the program are moving closer to a reunion. What is the latest we’re hearing? If Schiano is the guy, how will that impact recruiting?

Get the scoop inside the latest Inside The Banks!

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}