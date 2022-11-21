Hosted by RU alumni Danny Breslauer and Jon Newman, the show looks to provide Scarlet Knights fans — and those interested in Rutgers sports — with a unique analysis of the athletic department and its programs. Check in on New Jersey’s state university’s college sports and follow its journey in the Big Ten Conference.

Inside the Banks is now presented by The Scarlet Spotlight Podcast and for those not familiar, The Scarlet Spotlight is the preeminent podcast for all topics related to Rutgers University Athletics.

While Rutgers certainly did not get the result they wanted in a 55-10 loss to Penn State on Saturday afternoon, the Scarlet Knights did see an electric atmosphere in SHI Stadium once again as they opened up to a 10-7 lead, but couldn't much past that.

The experience was also still a good one for recruits in attendance, who not only got to see the fans in full force, but also got a glimpse, during the first half, of what the future of the program could be.

In this edition of Inside The Banks presented by The Scarlet Spotlight Podcast, we talk to the recruits who were in attendance to get their reactions to their game day experience on Saturday afternoon.