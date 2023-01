Rutgers held their first Junior Day of the off-season on Sunday for the home basketball game against Ohio State, and it was a massive one.

Some of the top 2024 and 2025 targets on RU's board were on campus this weekend, and by all accounts, the event yielded some very positive results for the Scarlet Knights.

In this edition of Inside The Banks presented by The Scarlet Spotlight Podcast, we share reactions from some of those who were on hand.