Inside The Banks: Rutgers hoping to keep momentum heading into second OVs

Richie O'Leary • TheKnightReport
After a very successful first Official Visit weekend where Rutgers Football landed 10 verbal commitments from recruits, they will hope to add a few more verbals this weekend with several other top targets coming to campus. .

With all that being said, let's take a look at where things stand currently with each of the prospects set to check out campus this weekend.

THE COMMITTED PROSPECTS....

THE SKINNY: All five of the verbal commits coming to campus this weekend are more than solidly committed to the program and these visits are more of a formality more than anything. Also it will allow all of these guys to help recruit others to join them as a part of the CHOP25 recruiting class.

THE TOP TARGETS....

