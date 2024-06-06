After a very successful first Official Visit weekend where Rutgers Football landed 10 verbal commitments from recruits, they will hope to add a few more verbals this weekend with several other top targets coming to campus. .
With all that being said, let's take a look at where things stand currently with each of the prospects set to check out campus this weekend.
THE SKINNY: All five of the verbal commits coming to campus this weekend are more than solidly committed to the program and these visits are more of a formality more than anything. Also it will allow all of these guys to help recruit others to join them as a part of the CHOP25 recruiting class.
THE TOP TARGETS....
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.