Rutgers is off to a great start with their 2021 recruiting class and currently has 20 verbal pledges in the hopper. One position they have not yet filled, though, is the most important on the field: quarterback.

The Scarlet Knights had their eyes on prospects like Aaron McLaughlin (NC State), Christian Veilleux (Penn State), and Hampton Fay (Michigan State), among others, early on, but were not able to reel any of the aforementioned in. They have been in constant contact with a number of other targets, but it doesn’t seem like they’ve gone all-in on anyone else just yet.

In this edition of Inside The Banks, we take a closer look at where things stand regarding the quarterback position for the staff moving forward, as they look to finish out the 2021 cycle strong over the next six to eight months.

