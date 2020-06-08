News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-06-08 08:43:14 -0500') }} football Edit

Inside The Banks: Reese talks commitment, more on Angoy

Alex Gleitman • TheKnightReport
Staff Writer
@alexgleitman

Rutgers is continuing to stay hot on the recruiting trail, as the Scarlet Knights are now up to 20 commitments in their 2021 class, a group that currently ranks 14th in the country per the Rivals Team rankings.

The buzz on The Round Table last week centered mostly around the latest addition to the class, Irvington (NJ) DT Zaire Angoy, as well as an existing pledge, Canada-native and Clearwater (FL) Academy International OT Albert Reese, for two very different reasons.

In this week's Inside The Banks, we sit down with Reese to learn more about his pledge to the Scarlet Knights and break down what may lie ahead. We also take a closer look at Angoy and what he brings to the future of the RU program.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}