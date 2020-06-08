Rutgers is continuing to stay hot on the recruiting trail, as the Scarlet Knights are now up to 20 commitments in their 2021 class, a group that currently ranks 14th in the country per the Rivals Team rankings.

The buzz on The Round Table last week centered mostly around the latest addition to the class, Irvington (NJ) DT Zaire Angoy, as well as an existing pledge, Canada-native and Clearwater (FL) Academy International OT Albert Reese, for two very different reasons.

In this week's Inside The Banks, we sit down with Reese to learn more about his pledge to the Scarlet Knights and break down what may lie ahead. We also take a closer look at Angoy and what he brings to the future of the RU program.