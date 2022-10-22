Inside The Banks: Recruits React to seeing Rutgers win over Indiana
Alex Gleitman
Recruiting Analyst
Inside the Banks is now presented by The Scarlet Spotlight Podcast and for those not familiar, The Scarlet Spotlight is the preeminent podcast for all topics related to Rutgers University Athletics.
Hosted by RU alumni Danny Breslauer and Jon Newman, the show looks to provide Scarlet Knights fans — and those interested in Rutgers sports — with a unique analysis of the athletic department and its programs. Check in on New Jersey’s state university’s college sports and follow its journey in the Big Ten Conference.
Rutgers went down 14-0 against Indiana, but fought back to outscore the Hoosiers 24-3 to get their first Big Ten win of the 2022 season on Saturday.
The Knights had a number of talented prospects on campus to take in the victory, and we share their reactions to the big victory in this edition of Inside The Banks presented by The Scarlet Spotlight Podcast.
"It was amazing. I can't wait until it's me celebrating in the locker room after a win. The defense played amazing and kept giving the offense more chances to capitalize."
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.