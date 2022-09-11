Rutgers had their first home game of the season on Saturday, as the Scarlet Knights took care of business against Wagner.

While the game wasn't competitive and the opponent wasn't daunting, it was a great opportunity for the staff to host a number of prospects to take in the victory.

In this edition of Inside The Banks presented by The Scarlet Spotlight Podcast, we caught up with a number of recruits who were in attendance to hear how their visits went. We will continue to add to this report as reactions roll in.