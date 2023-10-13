News More News
premium-icon
ago football Edit

Inside The Banks: Recruiting Preview Rutgers vs. Michigan State

Alex Gleitman
Recruiting Analyst

Rutgers has a massive opportunity on the field against Michigan State on Saturday to advance to 5-2 overall on the 2023 season. The Scarlet Knights also have a massive opportunity on the recruiting trail to impress a number of visitors expected in SHI Stadium for the game.

In this edition of Inside The Banks, we preview the upcoming recruiting weekend for the visitors expected at Rutgers vs. Michigan State.

NOT A RIVALS SUBSCRIBER? JOIN TODAY AND GET 30 DAYS FREE!

CLASS OF 2024....

A trio of Rutgers commits in QB AJ Surace, RB Gabe Winowich, and OL Kenny Jones will be in attendance. Those three are rock solid in this class and will be good resources for the staff to utilize to help recruit the underclassmen in attendance.

The only other 2024 expected in the stadium on Saturday is Wayne Hills (NJ) OL Lucas Ricci. If anything, Ricci will get preferred walk-on consideration for this class.

CLASS OF 2025....

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}