TheKnightReport - Inside The Banks: Recruit Reactions presented by The Scarlet Spotlight

Rutgers had not won a conference game since 2017 entering the weekend, but that changed on Saturday afternoon, as Greg Schiano won his debut in term two as the Scarlet Knights' head coach, leading the program to a 38-27 victory over Michigan State in East Lansing.

The game was a tone setter for the program moving forward. While there may not be a ton of those types of games in 2020, the win was symbolic of the culture change and progress that Schiano and his staff hope to make over the next few years, and have been preaching to recruits about since they got hired in December and January.

Speaking of those recruits, we caught up with a number of them across multiple classes to get their reactions to the season opening victory.