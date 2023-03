While Rutgers is still a ways away from completing their 2024 class, the staff has already been laying the groundwork for prospects in the 2025 class.

Many of their top targets hail from the Garden State, and the early returns on the group from in-state seem to be strong.

In today's Inside The Banks, we take a look at players (no order) in the Class of 2025 in New Jersey that Rutgers fans need to watch.