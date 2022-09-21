Despite some grumblings from the fanbase about how they got there, Rutgers is 3-0 to start the 2022 season with a very realistic chance to go 4-0 with a home game against Iowa in primetime on tap.

The game not only will be big to the Scarlet Knights' season, but also their efforts on the recruiting trail, as a strong group of prospects is expected to be in attendance.

In this edition of Inside The Banks presented by The Scarlet Spotlight Podcast, we take a look at who will be on campus this weekend and the latest regarding their recruitment as it pertains to Rutgers.