Rutgers is set to host rival Penn State this weekend in what will be the last home game for the Scarlet Knights in the 2022 football season.

While many of New Jersey's top talents will be playing Saturday afternoon in state semi-final and championship games, the RU staff was still able to get a solid list of prospects to come for a visit to see the team take on PSU.

In this week's Inside The Banks presented by The Scarlet Spotlight podcast, we take a look at who is expected in Piscataway on Saturday afternoon.