TheKnightReport - Inside The Banks presented by The Scarlet Spotlight: Next up for recruiting

While you never want to lose a game, it was always going to be tough for Rutgers to come away with a victory in Columbus against Ohio State on Saturday night.

Coming into the contest it was considered by many as a "measuring stick" game, where RU can see how it stacks up against the conference's best, a program they'll have to beat if they want to wear the Big Ten crown won day.

There is definitely a ton of analysis on that end that can be taken away for this year's team, but the focus of this week's Inside The Banks will be on the recruiting trail. After watching the Scarlet Knights against the Buckeyes on Saturday night, here are five areas I think RU needs to focus their efforts on the recruiting trail to be able to compete toe-to-toe with Ohio State, sans a bag of trick plays.