Inside The Banks: Movement On Rutgers' Defensive Line Recruiting
Rutgers has five commitments in their 2023 class, as LB Sam Pilof, QB AJ Surace, RB Gabe Winovich, OL/DL Judah Pruitt, and OL Kenny Jones have already jumped on board for the Knights this cycle.
Out of that group, only Pruitt could end up playing on the defensive line, and even he could play offense down the road. That means Marquise Watson and the rest of the staff have their work cut out for them until Signing Day to help keep the RU front as productive as it has been, if not leveling up a bit.
In today's Inside The Banks, we take a look at some developments with Rutgers' defensive line recruiting for the current cycle.
KNIGHTS MAKE MOVE WITH E-HALL DUO…
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news