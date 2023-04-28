Rutgers has five commitments in their 2023 class, as LB Sam Pilof, QB AJ Surace, RB Gabe Winovich, OL/DL Judah Pruitt, and OL Kenny Jones have already jumped on board for the Knights this cycle.

Out of that group, only Pruitt could end up playing on the defensive line, and even he could play offense down the road. That means Marquise Watson and the rest of the staff have their work cut out for them until Signing Day to help keep the RU front as productive as it has been, if not leveling up a bit.

In today's Inside The Banks, we take a look at some developments with Rutgers' defensive line recruiting for the current cycle.