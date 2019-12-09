Greg Schiano has not even officially been the Rutgers head coach (again) for a week, but he's already made a tremendous impact "On The Banks", especially when it comes to the programs recruiting efforts. The Scarlet Knights have had to make a couple tough decisions on players that were previously committed in the class, and are also now major players for some new targets that were possibly heading elsewhere before bringing Schiano back. This week, in "Inside The Banks", we take a look at the momentum generated from the new staff taking charge, and what may lie ahead for Rutgers on the recruiting trail.

TAKE OUT THE SPATULA?

In addition to looking at some uncommitted prospects, Rutgers is definitely going to make a move on some players currently pledged elsewhere. One of those is Virginia Tech commit Tyreem Powell, who was on campus this past weekend for an official visit. From everything I'm hearing, that visit went extremely well, and RU is confident they have a great chance for the flip. Powell is supposed to visit Blacksburg this weekend, but let's see if that happens. If it does, the Knights will have to hope that the Hokies firing his main recruiter, and the impression they left on this past weekend's visit, will be enough. Chris Long is another prospect who RU is looking to flip, after he recently decommitted from Temple. Fran Brown was a major reason the Garden State receiver pledged to the Owls to begin with, so having him On The Banks is a huge coup for Rutgers in this one. I am calling for the Knights to get the job done here, and now that his state title game has been played, I think you could see this one move rather quickly.

Could Long be getting ready to flip from Temple to Rutgers? (Rivals.com)

COMMITMENT COMING SOON?

An uncommitted player that Schiano offered last week is Erasmus Hall 2020 offensive lineman Tunde Fatukasi. Schiano went in-home with Fatukasi on Sunday evening, and I'm told that visit went excellent. From everything I am hearing right now, the Scarlet Knights will be tough to beat, and I wouldn't be shocked to see a commitment in the near future. Buffalo is the main competition here and has been on Fatukasi for a long time. They are supposed to host him for an official visit this weekend, but don't be surprised if it's called off and he either stays home or goes to RU instead. Fatukasi will be signing his letter of intent next week during the Early Signing Period.

Is Fatukasi next to commit to Rutgers? (Alex Gleitman)

TRANSFER WATCH

There will be a bunch of to names to watch for Rutgers when it comes to the transfer portal, but one I am hearing to watch closely is DT Malik Barrow of UCF (and Ohio State before that). Barrow is from the Tampa area, which is where his connection to Greg Schiano began. He obviously was at Ohio State with Schiano as well, so the relationship is strong, and with defensive line being a need, this makes sense outside of their history as well. I am told that Schiano/Rutgers have indeed made contact with the Barrow camp, and that the two sides are in the process of setting up a visit. When I reached out to a source close to Barrow prior to Schiano being hired, the sentiment was that Malik would love the chance to play for Schiano again, so this could move quickly upon a visit happening. As a graduate transfer, Barrow would be eligible to play immediately. He has had a history of injuries that have kept him out of competition since signing with the Buckeyes, but if healthy, he could be a veteran contributor on the interior of the defensive line next season.

Anthony Campanile could be coming to The Banks soon (Brandon Brown)

STAFF UPDATES