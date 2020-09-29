SIGN UP FOR PREMIUM NOW AND GET 30 DAYS FREE — CLICK HERE FOR MORE!!

There's just over two months until the Early Signing Period and about four months until National Signing Day for the 2021 cycle. Rutgers currently has 22 commitments in a class that is ranked 25th nationally in the Rivals Team Recruiting Rankings.

There's not much room for the Scarlet Knights to add to this class, as they'll maybe try to bring in somewhere between three and five more prospects when it's all said and done, but numbers are tight as it is and the added year of eligibility by the NCAA doesn't make managing them any easier for Greg Schiano and staff.

Today, in this week's Inside The Banks, we take a look at the Class of 2021 and where RU could add some more talent come February, focusing on the defense/special teams, with a look at the offense having been two weeks ago.