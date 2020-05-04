It was a busy week in the world of Rutgers recruiting, as the Scarlet Knights continue to push ahead despite the ban on recruiting activity due to COVID-19 still being in place.

The program currently has 12 commitments for it's 2021 class, a group that's ranked 19th nationally, and is just under the halfway mark to finishing what they hope will be a class that finishes among the top 25 nationally. Additionally, the staff has started to turn some focus to 2022 and even 2023 prospects.

We'll talk about the latest scoop with some of RU's top targets across multiple classes, including how recent "virtual visits" and a new offer could pay off down the road for the Scarlet Knights.