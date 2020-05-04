Inside The Banks: Latest scoop on recruiting targets
It was a busy week in the world of Rutgers recruiting, as the Scarlet Knights continue to push ahead despite the ban on recruiting activity due to COVID-19 still being in place.
The program currently has 12 commitments for it's 2021 class, a group that's ranked 19th nationally, and is just under the halfway mark to finishing what they hope will be a class that finishes among the top 25 nationally. Additionally, the staff has started to turn some focus to 2022 and even 2023 prospects.
We'll talk about the latest scoop with some of RU's top targets across multiple classes, including how recent "virtual visits" and a new offer could pay off down the road for the Scarlet Knights.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news