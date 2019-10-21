Things are "up in the air" right now when it comes to Rutgers football, and that's putting it lightly. The program decided to dismiss Chris Ash in the middle of the season, and has begun an ongoing search for their next head coach, which has created a lot of uncertainty for the future, especially when it comes to recruiting.

There are a number of elements to RU's recruiting efforts being impacted by the current state of affairs, including the status of current commits, recruiting prospects from and closing out the current 2020 class, and the ability to recruit underclassmen that the program is interested in.

In todays "Inside The Banks" we go in-depth on all of those topics and what the current status is for Rutgers in regards to their recruiting efforts.