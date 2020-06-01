TheKnightReport - Inside The Banks: Latest on Gbayor, Keeler

With 19 commitments in their recruiting class of 2021, Rutgers is rolling right now, and has just over a handful of spots remaining the rest of the cycle.

That means the focus of the staff will remain on only their top targets, as space is limited and they want to finish out strong, making what is currently already a good class a great class that can set the staff up for success in years to come.

Two of the players that fall into that group are DL Ryan Keeler and LB Mikai Gbayor, and this week's Inside The Banks has the latest intel on both prospects.