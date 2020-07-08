TheKnightReport - Inside The Banks: Latest on top DL target, QB recruiting update

Things have pretty much slow down, almost to a halt when it comes to news on Rutgers recruiting. The dead period has been extended through August 31 at a minimum, and with 20 players already verbally committed in the 2021 class, attention has turned to making sure all 20 are retained if/when visits are allowed, securing commitments from the remaining handful of targets, and getting an early start on 2022.

In this week’s Inside The Banks, we take a look at one of RU’s top remaining prospects for 2021 and a potential roadblock in landing him, and look at the 2022 quarterback situation.