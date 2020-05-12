It's unknown if there will be college football in 2020, or if there is, what it will look like. While everyone reading this article is hopeful there will be a season of some sort, things are just unknown at this point due to COVID-19, despite coaches across the country being told to have their team ready to go for fall camp as planned.

We'll let the health and administrative experts figure out if, how, and when a college football season happens, but in the meantime, as we wait, we can certainly share some thoughts at what Rutgers will look like if they're able to take the field at any point this year.

While I usually like to take a look at programs I cover in the lens of "how they stack up in pursuit of a national championship", that's just an unrealistic expectation for the Scarlet Knights in 2020. That said, we will take a look at RU with the lens of "how do they stack up as a bowl team", going position by position with thoughts on the team.

This week I focus on the offense and will follow that up with the defense in next week's "Inside The Banks".