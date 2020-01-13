Things have been a bit quiet on the recruiting front for Rutgers, as we're currently in a "dead period", meaning no coach visits or prospect visits are allowed until after Thursday of this week.

Following the live period opening back up, you can expect a lot of action, as the new RU staff will hit the road, trying to wrap up their top remaining 2020 prospects and also trying to lay the groundwork for what they hope is an excellent 2021 class. They'll also be hosting a number of elite players in the state this weekend.

In this week's "Inside The Banks", we take a look at the latest in Rutgers football's recruiting efforts and who may join Schiano and the Scarlet Knights in the near future.