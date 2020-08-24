The quickest way for Rutgers to be competitive in the Big Ten and on a national level is to improve both the talent and level of play on both the offensive and defensive lines.

When Greg Schiano was hired in December, he made those two areas a clear priority for the program, using his remaining class of 2020 spots to address them, as well as hitting the transfer portal hard, particularly on the defensive side of the line. He's also done a good job addressing the needs in the 2021 class thus far.

But the work in rebuilding the two groups is nowhere near finished and more talent in the trenches is needed to get the program where the staff wants it to go, and feels it can go. In today's Inside The Banks, we take a look at how the program may be closer to getting there with some help up front possibly on the way.