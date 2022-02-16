Inside The Banks: Five quarterbacks Rutgers should go after in 2023

Hosted by RU alumni Danny Breslauer and Jon Newman, the show looks to provide Scarlet Knights fans — and those interested in Rutgers sports — with a unique analysis of the athletic department and its programs. Check in on New Jersey’s state university’s college sports and follow its journey in the Big Ten Conference.

On Rutgers' current roster they have three quarterbacks for the upcoming season in super senior Noah Vedral, redshirt freshman Gavin Wimsatt, and third-year sophomore Evan Simon (four years to play left due to COVID-19 year). They also have Wildcat QB/emergency QB Johnny Langan on the roster as well.

The Scarlet Knights have not offered a quarterback in the 2023 class yet. Some have felt the Knights would not pursue a signal caller in the current cycle, but with some movement in the portal (Cole Snyder), the upcoming graduation/use of eligibility by Vedral, and the possibility that one of the underclassmen moves on after the 2022 season to seek immediate playing time, I would personally say it's essential that RU brings in a QB.

Of course, Rutgers can hit the portal themselves, but I do think they will eventually bring in a high school prospect to join the roster for next season. Who will that be? That is unknown, but in today's Inside The Banks presented by The Scarlet Spotlight Podcast, I share five quarterbacks in the 2023 class that I think RU should pursue (in no particular order).