Inside The Banks: Five Games That Rutgers Could Surprise In

The 2022 college football season for Rutgers is expected by many to be somewhat of a transition year. Putting that into perspective, I think many fans and media members are expecting a season that may not end in a bowl game, and that making one, with a young team that is setting itself up for a run in the years following, would be a huge accomplishment.

Greg Schiano and his staff have other plans, though. They've hit the transfer portal hard, made some coaching changes, and are currently putting the team through an off-season program ahead of spring ball to prepare them to step it up a level when it comes to competing in 2022.

In this edition of Inside The Banks presented by The Scarlet Spotlight Podcast, we take a look at five games (in order of date they will be played) that Rutgers may surprise some people by winning.