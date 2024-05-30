This weekend marks the first time that many college football program across the country will begin to host class of 2025 prospects on Official Visits and Rutgers Football has a long list of top targets coming to campus.
Now Official Visits are an expense paid weekend trip for recruits to check out campus and spend some times at several of the local sites around the college. The Scarlet Knights usually have a jam packed weekend of full of activities that include a short trip over to New York City, spending the day at the beach down at the Jersey Shore and eating at several top restaurants as well.
With all that being said, let's take a look at where things stand currently with each prospect as we head into the jam packed weekend.
THE SKINNY:Both prospects remain solidly committed to the program.
Now Dorilas did add a recent offer from Miami this spring they were pushing for him to visit campus on June 8th, however it sounds more and more like that visit won't be happening. However it will be something to monitor to see if the Hurricanes will continue to push or not.
THE TOP TARGETS....
